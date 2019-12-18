Johor wildlife department warns of crocodiles during floods

JOHOR BARU - Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has issued a warning to the public over the presence of crocodiles that might get washed up because of the floods in the state.

Its director Salman Saaban said the reptiles wandering into human areas is possible, considering the department's report on crocodile population at nine major rivers in Johor.

"There is a potential for these crocodiles to be lost due to the floods and might seek shelter at sewerage or drains.

"During such time, crocodiles will hunt for livestock that might drown due to flood, as it is an easy food source for them," he said yesterday.

Mr Salman said if people do come across a crocodile, they should stay away from it and inform the relevant authorities, including Perhilitan.

"Do not make any provocation towards the crocodile, as this will cause them to act violently. Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings to avoid unnecessary incidents," he said.

In northern Sarawak, the Fire and Rescue Department in Limbang town got more than they bargained for on Sunday, after a crocodile escaped from captivity in a kampung house.

They received a call from a man who asked for help as his "pet" had escaped from his house, which was flooded.

Said the department: "The crocodile was reared inside a water tank. When it was flooded, the crocodile escaped into a nearby water-logged area outside the house."