Johor's Causeway and Second Link checkpoints to have more counters and officers for Chinese New Year rush

A surge of visitors is expected at the Causeway's Sultan Iskandar Building and the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor this Chinese New Year.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Immigration Department is all set to deal with the surge of visitors coming through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Causeway's Sultan Iskandar Building and the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor this Chinese New Year.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department has taken several proactive measures to avoid congestion at the immigration checkpoints and ensure visitors pass through them smoothly.

"We expect there would be congestion at those checkpoints between Jan 23 and Jan 28 so we have taken several measures including ensuring that all counters are open at both places especially at the bus, motorcycle and car lanes," he said.

Datuk Khairul said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 22), that there will also be 12 additional counters at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex making a total of 36 counters available at the complex.

There will also be special counters for pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with disabilities at counters 3 and 4 at the Sultan Iskandar Building while similar counters will be open at the car lanes at Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

He added steps have been taken to ensure the systems at both entry points are in good working condition and that leave has also been frozen for officers at both entry points, with officers from other units being redeployed to the Sultan Iskandar Building and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

"We will also be collaborating and coordinating with other relevant agencies such as the police, the Customs Department and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services at the entry points," he said adding that visitors can follow traffic updates at both entry points on the Johor Immigration Department's social media pages.

He also advised road users to follow traffic rules and reminded visitors from Singapore to ensure they had enough credit balance on their Touch and Go cards as well as encouraged travellers to consider using public transportation.

