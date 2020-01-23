Johor's Causeway and Second Link checkpoints to have more counters and officers for Chinese New Year rush

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Immigration Department is all set to deal with the surge of visitors coming through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Causeway's Sultan Iskandar Building and the Second Link's Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor this Chinese New Year.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department has taken several proactive measures to avoid congestion at the immigration checkpoints and ensure visitors pass through them smoothly.

"We expect there would be congestion at those checkpoints between Jan 23 and Jan 28 so we have taken several measures including ensuring that all counters are open at both places especially at the bus, motorcycle and car lanes," he said.

Datuk Khairul said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 22), that there will also be 12 additional counters at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex making a total of 36 counters available at the complex.

There will also be special counters for pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with disabilities at counters 3 and 4 at the Sultan Iskandar Building while similar counters will be open at the car lanes at Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.