Journalist investigating Malaysian football team's forgery scandal attacked in broad daylight

A journalist investigating the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) use of falsified documents to illegally naturalise foreign-born players was assaulted by three men on Tuesday (Nov 25).

Harish Deol, the co-founder and editor of Malaysian news outlet Twentytwo13, was attacked at Bangsar in central Kuala Lumpur at about 3.30pm after leaving a meeting.

Twentytwo13 reported that Deol was attacked by two "burly" men who confronted him while he was walking towards his car, while another filmed the assault on a mobile phone.

The attackers fled without taking any belongings, while Deol suffered cuts to his elbow and bruising to his nose. He later filed a police report.

Deol has been reporting on FAM using forged or falsified birth certificates of the grandparents of seven foreign-born footballers to secure their eligibility to play for the national team.

The scandal has led to world football governing body Fifa penalising FAM with a 350,000 Swiss franc (S$563,000) fine and banning the players.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the Public Relations and Communications Association of Malaysia said that the “violent act” against Deol is a "direct strike against the public’s right to know".

"This was a cowardly attack — calculated, brazen, and symptomatic of the dangerous culture that emerges when people believe accountability can be dodged," it added.

A 37-year-old suspect has since been arrested over the assault, Malay Mail reported.

District police chief Hoo Chang Hook said on Wednesday that the unemployed man’s motive was "personal".

FAM also condemned the assault on Deol, calling it against the values of what it seeks to promote, the Star reported.

"We hope the authorities will carry out a full investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice," said FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that safety of journalists must be protected at all times, especially when they are carrying out their professional duties.

The assault follows a separate, unrelated attack on a Malaysian national footballer in May last year.

Faisal Halim, 26, who suffered fourth-degree burns from an acid attack by an unknown assailant, recently expressed disappointment over the closure of investigations as there was "no further action" from the authorities.

