Kedah kerfuffle continues as Mukhriz Mahathir claims he is still in charge of state

ALOR SETAR - A defiant Datuk Seri Muhkriz Mahathir on Wednesday (May 13) rubbished claims by his political opponents that he has lost majority support in the Kedah state assembly, adding that the state government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) still exists.

"I am still the Menteri Besar, the government is still intact. That is why we still can convene an exco meeting today," he said at a news conference in the northeast Malaysian state.

The weekly executive council (exco), or state Cabinet, meeting is held on Wednesdays.

He said there are still a few processes that must be carried out before his state government could be toppled, including getting consent for a change in government from Kedah ruler Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

He said the process must be followed accordingly, and called for a sitting of the assembly confirm that he has lost majority support.

Mr Mukhriz, 55, deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, has led the state government since PH won the May 2018 general election.

The Kedah legislature has 36 lawmakers.

After PH was toppled from power at the federal level in February, he has continued as menteri besar (chief minister) with a smaller majority. PH had 19 lawmakers, against 17 seats held by the opposition.

On Tuesday (May 12) two assemblymen from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), aligned to former party deputy president Azmin Ali, quit the party.

The duo, Azman Nasrudin and Robert Ling Kui Ee, said they had lost confidence in PKR which is led by Anwar Ibrahim, and have chosen to quit.

On the same day, Kedah deputy commissioner 1 for Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, said he has 23 of the 36 lawmakers on his side.

He claimed that they comprise 15 assemblymen from PAS, two from Umno-led Barisan Nasional, the two former PKR members and four from Bersatu.

But the four Bersatu lawmakers have not made public their official stance.

The kerfuffle is taking place amid infighting in Bersatu between its president Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Malaysia's Prime Minister, and the Bersatu faction led by ex-premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Mukhriz on Wednesday said that to confirm he still has majority support in the state legislature, the state exco members who attended the weekly meeting have agreed that they will propose to the sultan that the matter be decided in a sitting of the House.

"Only through that way the process will be more transparent, if the opposition wants to table a motion of no-confidence against the menteri besar, they can do that," he said.