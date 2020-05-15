Kedah Sultan set to meet all 36 state representatives today

ALOR SETAR - The Sultan of Kedah is expected to meet all 36 state assemblymen today, following the latest political development in the state.

However, no official statement has been issued by any party amid speculation that Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad has backed Perikatan Nasional.

Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah was back in the state from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The state Ruler arrived at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport at about 11.45am, accompanied by Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff.

They were welcomed upon arrival by Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, state secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and state mufti Datuk Fadzil Awang.

On Wednesday, three party presidents from Perikatan met the state Ruler to present 23 statutory declarations (SDs) from the Kedah assemblymen, proposing a new candidate for the Kedah mentri besar post.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the SDs were handed over when the presidents of Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia met Sultan Sallehuddin in Kuala Lumpur.

On Tuesday, two assemblymen from PKR - Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling (Sidam) - quit the party and declared their support for Perikatan under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On the same day, Kedah Opposition chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor announced 23 out of 36 Kedah assemblymen had lost confidence in Mukhriz's leadership.

Sanusi, the Jeneri assemblyman and Kedah PAS deputy commissioner, is speculated to be the front runner to replace Mukhriz as the Islamist party commands the majority of seats in the Perikatan pact.

In a dramatic twist, Firdaus of Bersatu met party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, believed to be on the issue of the Kedah mentri besar post.

It was learnt Firdaus met Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya at around 4.30pm yesterday.

Firdaus had earlier told a news portal that he would seek advice from Dr Mahathir before deciding on his political future.