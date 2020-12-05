Kedah's Pakatan govt falls after 2 PKR reps quit party

SUNGAI PETANI - Two PKR assemblymen aligned to former party deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali have quit the party with immediate effect.

Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) and Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam) said they have lost confidence in the party and have chosen to quit.

They are inclined towards joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, they told a press conference here Tuesday (May 12).

Azman said both he and Dr Ling took a lot of things into consideration before making the decision to leave PKR.

They also pledged their support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Bersatu president.

There are 36 state seats in Kedah, with PKR now holding five, Bersatu (six), Parti Amanah Negara (four) and DAP (two).

PAS and Umno have 15 and two seats respectively.

It would take only two seats for a new state government to take shape.