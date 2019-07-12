Killer croc shot dead, human remains found in stomach

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Stephen Then
The Star/Asia News Network

A crocodile measuring 4.2m long was shot dead in a river running through a plantation in Ulu Suai district, northern Sarawak.

The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) wildlife action team were hunting the reptile with the help of the police and villagers.

Human bones and remains of clothes were found inside the crocodile's belly after it was hauled out of the river late Friday (Dec 7).

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said the bones and clothes are believed to be that of an Indonesian plantation worker Abdul Situju, 33, who went missing while gathering vegetables along a riverbank.

The hunt was started on Nov 29 following the discovery of human remains on a riverbank running through the plantation located between Miri and Bintulu.

Parts of the remains that looked like hands and a torso were found in the vicinity.

Zolkipli said the police called in the SFC to track the crocodile after estate workers said they had seen a big crocodile lurking in the swampy area.

Zolkipli, in a press statement, thanked the police and the local villagers for their help in capturing the killer reptile.

He reminded the public to alert the authorities or call the SFC hotline when coming across dangerous creatures and not to try and tackle them on their own.

"Crocodiles are very dangerous, so the best thing is to alert us if there is any sighting," he said.

