KL cops offering 50 per cent 'Christmas discounts' for traffic summonses

A photo taken on Sept 12, 2018, shows vehicles near the Kuala Lumpur Sentral station.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The public will have a chance to settle their traffic summonses at a 50 per cent discount over the Christmas period.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Zulkefly Yahya said the "Meet the Customers Day" event would be held between 8.30am and 4pm on Dec 24 and Dec 26, in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

"We are offering a 50 per cent discount for various types of traffic summonses.

"We hope that the public will use the opportunity to settle any outstanding summonses," he said when contacted on Thursday (Dec 12).

Among the summonses eligible for discounts are those that are non-compoundable and those attached to an ongoing trial, as well as those issued during Ops Selamat and for accidents, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Zulkefly said such discounts were last offered during the Chinese New Year earlier this year.

"At that time, 1,600 people came forward to settle their summonses. We hope that more people will come forward this time," he said.

He also advised the public to come early to its KL headquarters located at Balai Polis Trafik, in Jalan Tun H. S. Lee.

"Offering discounts is one of our ways to encourage the people to settle their summonses before they are blacklisted," said AC Zulkefly.

Singaporean drivers have the highest number of overdue traffic summonses compared to those from other neighbouring countries, Malaysia's Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias said in July this year.

malaysia Christmas police traffic offences

