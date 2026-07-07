Driver killed in hit-and-run after stopping to change tyre in KL

A 46-year-old driver was killed after being struck by a car that fled the scene while he was changing a flat tyre on a highway in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (July 6).

The incident occurred at around 10pm that day on the Cheras–Kajang Highway, said Kajang police district chief Naazron Abdul Yusof, reported Malaysia news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the deceased had been driving a silver Toyota SUV with five passengers on board.

He had reportedly pulled over to change a flat tyre and had placed a bucket of water behind the vehicle to alert approaching motorists.

After changing the tyre, he was about to move the bucket when a red Toyota MPV suddenly struck him and fled the scene.

The SUV driver suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, reported local media..

The case is currently being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous driving.

The police are also reportedly looking for eyewitnesses or anyone with information about the case to assist with the investigation.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com