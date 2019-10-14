KL High Court orders former Umno minister to enter defence on $655,000 bribe charge

KUALA LUMPUR - The Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered former Umno minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor to enter his defence on a charge of accepting a RM2 million (S$655,000) bribe from a businessman in 2016.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled on Monday (Oct 14) that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against Tengku Adnan, the former Federal Territories minister.

"I'm satisfied that the prosecution has made out a prima facie case by producing credible evidence to prove each element of the offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which if unrebutted warrants a conviction.

"I therefore order the accused to enter his defence," said Mr Mohamed Zaini in his decision.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Putrajaya MP, was charged on Jan 23 under Section 165 of the Penal Code with accepting RM2 million from Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd managing director Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to his company.

The cheque was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings on June 14, 2016 when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties as the then Federal Territories minister.

During the trial in July, two witnesses testified that Tengku Adnan was the majority shareholder of Tadmansori Holdings.

Mr Mohamed Zaini said on Monday that the prosecution had managed to establish that Umno never received the RM2 million from Tadmansori Holdings, which was a claim made by the defence.

"In fact, the evidence shows that Tadmansori Holdings has never had any dealings with Umno," he said.

He said that despite the existence of a receipt, allegedly as an acknowledgement that Umno had received RM2 million from Aset Kayamas, there was no corresponding payment made from Tadmansori Holdings to Umno.