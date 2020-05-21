KL police bust online gambling syndicate targeting Asian countries

KUALA LUMPUR - Police have crippled an online gambling syndicate believed to have been enticing gamblers for about a year.

City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said nine suspects were arrested when a team from the anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division raided an office in Mont Kiara at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

"The suspects, five men and four women, aged between 23 and 30, were working for the syndicate.

"The office is believed to be used as a call centre," he said.

Comm Mazlan said the call centre was operating round-the-clock and employees would use apps such as WeChat, Telegram and QQ Chat to reach out to gamblers in China and other Asian countries.

He said the syndicate raked in an estimated RM500,000 (S$162,000) in daily profits.

"We believe the employees are earning up to RM4,000 a month. During the raid, computer hardware including CPUs, monitors, keyboards, mobile phones modems and routers were seized," he said.

Comm Mazlan said the case would be investigated for managing a common gaming house and promoting its services under Section 4 of the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Offenders could face a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM200,000, upon conviction.