KL residents evacuate homes after cracks appear

KUALA LUMPUR - Residents living along Jalan Kelab Ukay 2, Taman Kelab Ukay, Ampang Jaya, had to evacuate their homes after cracks were discovered on the slope-retaining wall nearby.

Although only one house was directly affected, as a precautionary measure, residents from the row of houses along the road were told to evacuate while awaiting Public Works Department (JKR) officers to fully assess the situation.

Ampang Jaya municipal councillor Suzana Shaharudin said the owner of the affected house discovered cracks at 4am on Wednesday (Dec 25) and alerted the authorities.

"We wanted to get the house plan for the bungalow but to no avail.

"The documents were kept by the affected house owner's late husband and she could not locate them.

"It is also too dangerous to search for it in the house now.

"I suspect that the vertical retaining wall was built after the owner bought over the land," she said.

The house owner declined to speak to reporters.

Severe cracks were found in the affected house while the house structure seemed unstable.

SlopeWatch Programme director Eriko Motoyama said the cause of the cracks is still unknown.

"It would be premature to say what caused the cracks until authorities get to the bottom of it," she said.