KL Wholesale Market: Health Ministry carrying out detection, contact tracing

PETALING JAYA - Active case detection is being carried out at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market to track traders and close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases there.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry believed the positive cases in the locality, which has been placed under enhanced movement control order (MCO), were linked to the Sri Petaling cluster.

"We believe there are workers there who attended the tabligh cluster and infected others.

"There are 74 positive cases linked to the area, where 13 cases are not (traders) from the wholesale market, but are traders from other markets.

"They bought vegetables there and returned to other markets, such as the market in Bahau," he said at his daily media briefing on Tuesday (April 28).

He said when they had detected positive cases there, they screened and traced contacts of those who were found to be positive, and had carried out disinfection of the markets.

"We have done the same for the market in Taman Megah, and the market in Jalan Othman and the one in Chow Kit," he said.

He said the Health Ministry would get the history of contacts and family members and friends of those who tested positive for Covid-19.

He encouraged those who believed they had been exposed to Covid-19 cases to come forward to be screened.

"The wholesale market has many people going there, and as with what happened in the Sri Petaling cluster, we encourage people to come forward to get screened.

"If there are those who are exposed or suspect that they are exposed to positive cases, we encourage them to come forward to be screened, especially those who have symptoms such as coughing and fever," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.