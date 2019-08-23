KL's airport still battling systems outage, passengers advised to arrive four hours before flight

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) continues to suffer from a system glitch, with the airport authorities advising passengers to be at the terminal four hours before their departure.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said its team is still in the midst of stabilising the system as of 6am Friday (Aug 23).

It urged passengers to arrive at the airport early and check-in via their respective airlines' mobile app or website.

In a statement, MAHB said they have utilised all 38 remote bays at KLIA Main Terminal to cater to aircraft that are not able to proceed to the scheduled gates as they are still being occupied.

It added that it has extended operating hours at all its other airports nationwide to cater to delayed flights from Kuala Lumpur, and have provided free parking for all passengers at KLIA Main Terminal.

In an unforeseen first-ever disruption of its airport management system, the operations of KLIA came to a halt for hours, with scores of flights delayed and passengers left stranded and frustrated.

The interruption, which hit on Wednesday night, continued the following day.

The disruption brought down the flight information display, check-in counters, baggage handling and Wi-Fi connection.

As at 10.30am Thursday, there were 20 flights delayed at KLIA main terminal.

The flights were scheduled to take off for destinations in Japan, Australia, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Britain and Dubai as well as domestically, Penang, and Kuching and Sibu in Sarawak.

