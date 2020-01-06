KL's Central Market not going bust, only closed three months for upgrades, renovation

The iconic Central Market in Jalan Hang Kasturi, Kuala Lumpur, will be closed for the three months from Monday (June 1) to enable the management to carry out upgrades and renovation works, a spokesman from the company announced.

The management, however, reiterated that it was not going bust, contrary to some public perception.

“No, we are not going bankrupt and we are certainly not closing for good," the spokesman said.

“There has been a lot of negative perception that we are closing due to the current situation, but I would like to clear the air and say that we are merely taking this opportunity to carry out some much-needed upgrades," the spokesman added.

The spokesman said during the three months, they would be resurfacing and upgrading the car park facilities, repaint the buildings and upgrade some mechanical and electrical systems in the building.

The spokesman added that tenants have been notified and will be returning to a brighter, better outlet in early September.

The management announced on their Facebook page on Monday that they were closing for three months, starting June 1 to August 31.

Central Market was built in 1888 by Yap Ah Loy and started off as a wet market. It is a gazetted heritage building.

