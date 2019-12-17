Kota Tinggi park, one of Johor's main attractions, damaged by floods

KOTA TINGGI - One of the state's main attractions for Visit Johor Year 2020, the Kota Tinggi waterfalls, was badly damaged during the floods.
Heavy rainfall caused the strong water flow to become a destructive force and it damaged the facilities at the park, which had been reopened since March after renovations.
Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim said it happened on Sunday morning after heavy rainfall.
"Luckily, the authorities have stopped public access to the park in the current monsoon season to avoid unwanted incidents.
"The strong water current had left the park in a mess," he said here yesterday.
The floodwaters brought along debris from the surrounding jungle into the park.
Hahasrin also said the damage was mostly on the road at the park, where it has become dangerous for vehicles to pass through due to rocks and large potholes.
He added that he would be attending a meeting with the Kota Tinggi district council office to determine the best course of action to take and the estimated rebuilding costs.
"The restoration work will not start immediately as the weather conditions are still not favourable," he added.
The Kota Tinggi waterfalls, located about 15km from Kota Tinggi town and 60km from Johor Baru, has an average of 10,000 visitors a month.
The state government through Tourism Johor has placed the Kota Tinggi Waterfalls as one of the main attractions for the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.
The government has upgraded the surau, toilets, changing rooms, public eating areas and parking lot. It has built a barbecue pit and installed lockers, as well as an 80m water slide. The Johor State Economic Planning Unit (UPENJ), on behalf of the state government, handed over the administration of the waterfalls to the Kota Tinggi district council earlier this year. Meanwhile, the total number of flood victims in Johor showed a slight drop from 9,151 to 9,032. State local government, urban wellbeing and environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the number of temporary relief centres in operation had also decreased from 93 to 81 at all eight affected districts in the same period, from 8am to 6pm yesterday. The highest number of victims came from Kluang, with 2,763, followed by Kota Tinggi (2,509) and Segamat (1,483). He added that the other flooded district was Mersing (1,288 victims), Johor Baru (603), Pontian (212), Kulai (95) and Batu Pahat (79). Twenty-five victims in the Muar district were allowed to go home after the condition improved. "The floods also forced the closure of three roads in Kota Tinggi and flooded five others, with only large vehicles being able to pass through," he said in a statement. The closed roads were Jalan Kampung Mawai Lama, Jalan Ladang Bukit Payung and Jalan Ladang Logok-Jalan Ladang Bukit Kelompok. The flooded roads were Jalan Batu 17 and 18, Jalan Perani Lok Heng KM10, Jalan Selekoh Batu 19, Jalan Mawai-Sedili and Jalan Mawai-Bukit Samsu. "A road closure was also reported in Mersing due to a landslide in Jalan Teluk Arong; only light vehicles could pass through," said Tan. Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the flood situation in the state was under control and the state disaster management action committee had done a good job in evacuating and rescuing flood victims.
