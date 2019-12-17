Kota Tinggi park, one of Johor's main attractions, damaged by floods

KOTA TINGGI - One of the state's main attractions for Visit Johor Year 2020, the Kota Tinggi waterfalls, was badly damaged during the floods.

Heavy rainfall caused the strong water flow to become a destructive force and it damaged the facilities at the park, which had been reopened since March after renovations.

Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim said it happened on Sunday morning after heavy rainfall.

"Luckily, the authorities have stopped public access to the park in the current monsoon season to avoid unwanted incidents.

"The strong water current had left the park in a mess," he said here yesterday.

The floodwaters brought along debris from the surrounding jungle into the park.

Hahasrin also said the damage was mostly on the road at the park, where it has become dangerous for vehicles to pass through due to rocks and large potholes.

He added that he would be attending a meeting with the Kota Tinggi district council office to determine the best course of action to take and the estimated rebuilding costs.

"The restoration work will not start immediately as the weather conditions are still not favourable," he added.

The Kota Tinggi waterfalls, located about 15km from Kota Tinggi town and 60km from Johor Baru, has an average of 10,000 visitors a month.

The state government through Tourism Johor has placed the Kota Tinggi Waterfalls as one of the main attractions for the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.