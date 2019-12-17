Kota Tinggi park, one of Johor's main attractions, damaged by floods

Impassable: Debris partially blocking the road at the Kota Tinggi waterfalls after heavy rain.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA TINGGI - One of the state's main attractions for Visit Johor Year 2020, the Kota Tinggi waterfalls, was badly damaged during the floods.

Heavy rainfall caused the strong water flow to become a destructive force and it damaged the facilities at the park, which had been reopened since March after renovations.

Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim said it happened on Sunday morning after heavy rainfall.

"Luckily, the authorities have stopped public access to the park in the current monsoon season to avoid unwanted incidents.

"The strong water current had left the park in a mess," he said here yesterday.

The floodwaters brought along debris from the surrounding jungle into the park.

Hahasrin also said the damage was mostly on the road at the park, where it has become dangerous for vehicles to pass through due to rocks and large potholes.

He added that he would be attending a meeting with the Kota Tinggi district council office to determine the best course of action to take and the estimated rebuilding costs.

"The restoration work will not start immediately as the weather conditions are still not favourable," he added.

The Kota Tinggi waterfalls, located about 15km from Kota Tinggi town and 60km from Johor Baru, has an average of 10,000 visitors a month.

The state government through Tourism Johor has placed the Kota Tinggi Waterfalls as one of the main attractions for the Visit Johor Year 2020 campaign.

The government has upgraded the surau, toilets, changing rooms, public eating areas and parking lot.

It has built a barbecue pit and installed lockers, as well as an 80m water slide.

The Johor State Economic Planning Unit (UPENJ), on behalf of the state government, handed over the administration of the waterfalls to the Kota Tinggi district council earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the total number of flood victims in Johor showed a slight drop from 9,151 to 9,032.

State local government, urban wellbeing and environment committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the number of temporary relief centres in operation had also decreased from 93 to 81 at all eight affected districts in the same period, from 8am to 6pm yesterday.

The highest number of victims came from Kluang, with 2,763, followed by Kota Tinggi (2,509) and Segamat (1,483).

He added that the other flooded district was Mersing (1,288 victims), Johor Baru (603), Pontian (212), Kulai (95) and Batu Pahat (79).

Twenty-five victims in the Muar district were allowed to go home after the condition improved.

"The floods also forced the closure of three roads in Kota Tinggi and flooded five others, with only large vehicles being able to pass through," he said in a statement.

The closed roads were Jalan Kampung Mawai Lama, Jalan Ladang Bukit Payung and Jalan Ladang Logok-Jalan Ladang Bukit Kelompok.

The flooded roads were Jalan Batu 17 and 18, Jalan Perani Lok Heng KM10, Jalan Selekoh Batu 19, Jalan Mawai-Sedili and Jalan Mawai-Bukit Samsu.

"A road closure was also reported in Mersing due to a landslide in Jalan Teluk Arong; only light vehicles could pass through," said Tan.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the flood situation in the state was under control and the state disaster management action committee had done a good job in evacuating and rescuing flood victims.

More about
malaysia Floods weather Tourist attractions Parks / Nature reserves Natural Disasters

TRENDING

Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES