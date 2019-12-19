Kota Tinggi residents urged not to fish in flooded areas

Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA TINGGI - Fish may be abundant in flooded areas and some may take the opportunity to catch them.

However, they should be careful as they might end up facing dangerous snakes or crocodiles, said Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail.

"I urge the public in Kota Tinggi not to engage in any fishing activities 'on land' as there are possibilities of dangerous animals lurking in the murky waters.

"Providing aid to them may also be a challenge if anything happens in isolated areas, " he said after visiting the SK Mawai temporary relief centre here yesterday.

On Tuesday, Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks director Salman Saaban said that there were possibilities of stray crocodiles from nearby rivers entering sewerage and drainage system.

He added that there were crocodile populations living in nine rivers in the state, namely Sungai Batu Pahat (Batu Pahat), Sungai Jemaluang and Sungai Endau (Mersing), Sungai Lebam and Sungai Sedili (Kota Tinggi), Sungai Muar (Muar), Sungai Pulai (Pulai) and Sungai Johor and Sungai Skudai (Johor Baru).

Salman also said that the public should notify the rescue agency immediately if they encountered such animals in their homes or area.

