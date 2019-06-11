Landslide hits road in Genting

KUANTAN, Malaysia - A landslide occurred at Jalan Genting-Amber Court in Genting Highlands near here around 5.40pm on Tuesday (Nov 5), says Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad.

However, he said there were no casualties reported in the incident that occurred near the exhibition hall of a real estate company there.

"The landslide caused the route to an apartment building there to be completely covered by earth, which is being cleared now.

"However, the route affected was not the main route to the highland tourist resort - it is the road to other areas in Genting Highlands," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Nor Hisham said that besides the Fire and Rescue Department, clearing works were also assisted by contractors doing works in the highlands, Bernama reported.

Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department's Yusry Abdullah Sani said they received a distressed call and sent ten firemen and three assets to the scene.