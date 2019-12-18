Launderettes in Johor flooded with business due to rainy spell

JOHOR BARU - Heavy rainfall that hit several parts of Johor has forced many people to visit launderettes, including self-service ones, to get their clothes dried.

Richard Chong, a launderette owner in Taman Molek here, said his customers had been coming in droves for the drying service.

"My business went up by about 20 per cent in the past week due to the constant rain," he said.

The 53-year-old said that although he welcomed the hike in business, he was worried about his workers.

"They have to work overtime and I am afraid that my shop will not be able to cope with the increased load," he said, adding that he has been in business for over 20 years.

Indonesian national Supriati Hasmin, 31, a domestic helper, said the bad weather forced her to dry her washing at a 24-hour launderette.

"My employer sent me to the shop because there was no sun to dry the laundry. The damp air leaves the clothes smelling really bad," she said.

A customer, who only wanted to be known as Tan, 35, said he had to spend more on his laundry.

Johor, Melaka and parts of Pahang and Negri Sembilan were issued orange and yellow weather alerts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to MetMalaysia, strong winds between 40kph and 50kph with waves up to 3.5m were expected to hit the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and east Johor during the duration of the alerts.

A yellow alert is issued when continued heavy rain is expected to last between one and three days.

An orange alert indicates severe weather warning for an area expected to be hit by continued heavy rain.

A red alert or danger level is a warning issued when rainfall is forecast to exceed 240mm per day.