Lawyer for Malaysia's former PM Najib Razak says hitman's claim 'laughable'

A Malaysian death row inmate's explosive claim that he murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006 on the explicit orders of the former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is part of a conspiracy by those seeking to undermine the ex-leader, Najib's lawyer said on Tuesday.

A day after the statutory declaration from prison by former policeman Azilah Hadri was made public, Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah put forth a stunning claim of his own - that the convicted killer had "met a VVIP outside the prison" in February.

"Outside the prison, not in the prison. This when he is a death row prisoner. Which is totally a breach of protocol. But as I said, I cannot confirm that. I'm trying to confirm," Shafee told reporters.

At the tail end of a press conference on Tuesday evening over a separate issue, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad did not respond substantively when asked if he had met Azilah. Instead the 94-year-old premier shook his head, smiled and left the venue, reports said.

While Shafee offered no further details of the supposed meeting, the lawyer echoed Najib's comments on Facebook on Monday that the latest development was part of a strategy to implicate the former premier for the murder so that he can be detained without bail.

The lawyer was speaking after a scheduled case management hearing over Azilah's bid for a retrial based on the fresh details he revealed.

The hearing was held just a day after Azilah's statutory declaration was published exclusively by the Malaysiakini website. The document was tendered in court last week.

Shafee, who represents Najib in separate trials into the ex-leader's alleged links to the 1MDB financial scandal, said he was present to hold a watching brief for his client in the case.

Azilah's startling revelation was a hot topic in Malaysia on Monday.

He claimed in his declaration that Najib - who was deputy prime minister and defence minister when Altantuya was murdered in 2006 - had explicitly ordered him to "kill and destroy" the Mongolian model because she was a "foreign spy".