Lenggong Valley in Perak lacking appreciation as a Unesco site, say experts

The condition of archaeological sites in Lenggong Valley today is partly due to the local community's lack of involvement, say experts.

Perak Heritage Society committee member Mohd Taib Mohamed said there was no sense of belonging among the locals as they did not appreciate the World Heritage status recognised by Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) for Lenggong Valley.

"We can lock down the caves to safeguard them or have money to develop this but there's no pride and ownership among the locals.

"They are like 'I don't own it - who cares about what happens to the sites and the recognition'," he said here yesterday.

"It is one thing to put the blame on the lack of allocation but to remain sustainable, there needs to be more awareness and understanding among the folks there.

"I wonder now how much engagement was done before and after the recognition was given by Unesco."

It was reported in The Star that the archaeological sites in Lenggong Valley could be in danger of losing its Unesco World Heritage status as they were not properly maintained and in woeful condition.

Mohd Taib said he understood that it was a huge task to manage the place as the sites were scattered within the valley but the lack of leadership or vision to run the place was regrettable.

He said instead of collecting statistics on the number of visitors to the Lenggong Archaeological Gallery, there should be more programmes to encourage researchers to find new discoveries.