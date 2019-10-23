'Let Mahathir finish full term as PM'

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should be allowed to complete his full term as Prime Minister to respect the people's wishes, said PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (pic).

"I challenge anyone to publicly declare that there is an agreement of a set date (for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over as Prime Minister). There is none, " he said.

"What was decided by the Pakatan Harapan leadership was just based on "a spirit of understanding without mentioning an exact date", he said when asked to comment on reports that he was named as one of the leaders who was trying to form a back-door government that would see DAP and Amanah being left out and that Anwar would be stopped from assuming the PM post.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Azmin said "desperate" parties calling for a change in Malaysia's top leadership were the ones trying to form a back-door government.

Azmin urged all parties to respect the mandate given by people in the last general election.

"I hope those who are desperate to be in power will respect the mandate given by the rakyat.

"So if there are any parties who want to change the government earlier, within one or two years, that is the real meaning of a backdoor government, " he said.

Azmin, who is Economic Affairs Minister, said that any mention of a change in leadership would only create more problems including loss of confidence among investors and this would affect the economy.

"I hope all of us will stop talking about the transition plan and focus on the economy, " he said.

Asked whether he had raised the matter with Anwar, Azmin said he only wanted to focus on the country's development and not discuss politics.

"This is because the rakyat is tired of the politicking all the time.

"The people want services and focus on national development, " added Azmin.

It was reported that Anwar had previously confirmed that he had discussed the transition plan with Dr Mahathir but noted that the exact date was not decided.

malaysia Mahathir Mohamad malaysian politics

