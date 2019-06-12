Letter of demand issued to Anwar's former aide over sexual assault allegations

KUALA LUMPUR - A letter of demand has been issued to Muhammed Yusoff Rawther over allegations that he was sexually assaulted by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ramkarpal Singh, who is representing Anwar, said the letter of demand will be sent to Muhammed Yusoff, asking him if he had made a statutory declaration against Anwar.

"If he did so, then legal or civil action will be taken against him, especially for defamation.

"According to the record, his (Yusoff's) address is in Penang, so we will take quick measures to send him the notice there.

"The letter of demand is in the process of being served, but we need some time," Ramkarpal, who is also Bukit Gelugor MP, told reporters at the Parliament lobby on Thursday (Dec 5).

Earlier, Anwar had denied allegations that he attempted to sexually assault Muhammed Yusoff, calling the allegations baseless slander.

Anwar said on the date mentioned by Muhammed Yusoff, he was campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election and had attended an event to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in Kuala Lumpur before returning to Port Dickson.

Anwar said his private secretary Shukri Saad would lodge a police report over the matter.