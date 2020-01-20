Lifeguards needed at popular Malaysia beaches after recent drownings, says water safety expert

PHOTO: Unsplash
Ashley Tang
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Lifeguards should be stationed at certain stretches of popular beaches during weekends or public holidays in view of a recent spate of drowning cases, says a water safety expert.

"I don't expect lifeguards to be at the rivers and waterfalls but at least at the popular beaches.

"These are the places where there is a need for lifeguards.

"I hope the government can consider this. This is to make sure there are lifeguards at notable places for holidaymakers, " Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said when contacted.

However, the National Water Activity Safety Council member acknowledged that the stationing of lifeguards at these safety hotspots would most likely depend on the government's budget.

"It would be difficult if there is no budget for it, " Lee said.

On Friday, four students from Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Polytechnic were swept away by strong waves at Pantai Teluk Bidara in Terengganu.

After two days of searches, rescue workers found the remains of all four victims yesterday.

About a week earlier, a happy trip for a group of 15 Universiti Teknologi Mara Chendering students turned tragic when two of them were swept away by waves at Pantai Pandak, Terengganu.

Lee said the council had called for several hotspots to be monitored, adding that the local authorities too must do their part to put up signs to warn beachgoers.

He said some of the hotspots included Pulau Sari in Sarawak, Pantai Bagang Lalang in Selangor and Kampung Tempurung, Kuala Penyu in Sabah.

Lee said that although there has not been any directive to close down beaches, it could be looked into during the monsoon season.

The east coast of the peninsula is hit by the north-east monsoon, which brings about heavy rain that often floods parts of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

The north-east monsoon is expected to last until March.

"The east coast beaches have very long stretches.

"In some areas, firemen are stationed there as a safety measure but they cannot be deployed everywhere," he said.

Lee also urged the public to be more alert of the risks and hazards when engaging in water activities.

More about
malaysia Drownings

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES