List shows Mahathir earns over $32,600 a month

PETALING JAYA - As the deadline passes for MPs to declare their assets, the updated list shows Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) is now one of the top earners among the MPs who have declared their assets.

The Prime Minister declared in November that he is currently earning RM100,004 (S$32,600) a month, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) website.

Records from November last year showed that he was previously raking in RM75,861 monthly.

His monthly earnings are currently second only to his son, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz declared a monthly income of RM105,641 last year.

However, not all MPs have declared their assets, with forms from 62 opposition lawmakers still pending.

In the MACC's latest list, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal were also among the top earners with RM91,150 and RM86,670 per month respectively.

In terms of asset value, PKR's Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar tops the list with about RM131mil in assets to his name.

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham comes in second with assets worth about RM79million and Dr Mahathir third with assets worth about RM32million.

In July, the Dewan Rakyat passed a special motion to compel MPs, their spouses and their children below the age of 21 to declare their assets.

The deadline for all lawmakers to do so had been previously extended to Dec 5.