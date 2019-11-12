List shows Mahathir earns over $32,600 a month

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - As the deadline passes for MPs to declare their assets, the updated list shows Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) is now one of the top earners among the MPs who have declared their assets.

The Prime Minister declared in November that he is currently earning RM100,004 (S$32,600) a month, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) website.

Records from November last year showed that he was previously raking in RM75,861 monthly.

His monthly earnings are currently second only to his son, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz declared a monthly income of RM105,641 last year.

However, not all MPs have declared their assets, with forms from 62 opposition lawmakers still pending.

In the MACC's latest list, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal were also among the top earners with RM91,150 and RM86,670 per month respectively.

In terms of asset value, PKR's Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar tops the list with about RM131mil in assets to his name.

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham comes in second with assets worth about RM79million and Dr Mahathir third with assets worth about RM32million.

In July, the Dewan Rakyat passed a special motion to compel MPs, their spouses and their children below the age of 21 to declare their assets.

The deadline for all lawmakers to do so had been previously extended to Dec 5.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad salaries

TRENDING

LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

SERVICES