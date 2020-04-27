Listen: Jeryl Lee's tribute to Covid-19 frontliners, recorded at Penang home

With the movement control order (MCO) extended yet again, Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee recorded in her home in Penang a tribute song to all frontline heroes battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
The song titled Respect 1,000,000 was released on April 24th on On Muse Official Youtube channel.
The idea for Respect 1,000,000 was initiated by entrepreneur Aesos Lai who was involved in the music and entertainment industry during the 90's.
He roped in the help of Malaysian music producer Ong Peng Chu and veteran Indonesian musician Chossy Pratama to help compose and produce the song.
Ong Peng Chu has already recorded a song titled "You Are Never Alone" recently to thank those who were involved in fighting the pandemic.
In his message on Youtube, Ong described the song as a sincere tribute to heroes who are fighting to keep us safe’, and said it was ‘inspired by the commitment and bravery of all frontline heroes, especially doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and volunteers, who fought and are still fighting to tirelessly to help save us during this Covid-19 pandemic period.”
He concluded by saying ‘Thank you, two tiny words to all the frontline heroes’ and offered to heartily salute them 1,000,000 times.
Lee was also one of a dozen Malaysian singers who came together in February to sing You Are Not Alone (Mandarin title Ni Cong Bu Shi Yi Ge Ren) to show support to Chinese citizens who were battling the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.
Here are the lyrics to the song:
RESPECT 1,000,000
Suddenly I realise
That everyone’s heart cries
Since the early hours of the year
Day by day, becomes more severe
In the middle of the darkest day
In the middle of the night
You stood guard for us all alone
While we keep safe all at home
You are the one
You are a soldier without guns
You are the one
You weather the danger, risk your lives
You are the one
You listen to all the fears around
You are the one
So grateful to have you all around
You’re the one
We respect you a million times
A million times, a million times and more
We respect you a million times
