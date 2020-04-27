Listen: Jeryl Lee's tribute to Covid-19 frontliners, recorded at Penang home

With the movement control order (MCO) extended yet again, Malaysian singer Jeryl Lee recorded in her home in Penang a tribute song to all frontline heroes battling the Covid-19 pandemic.



The song titled Respect 1,000,000 was released on April 24th on On Muse Official Youtube channel.



The idea for Respect 1,000,000 was initiated by entrepreneur Aesos Lai who was involved in the music and entertainment industry during the 90's.

He roped in the help of Malaysian music producer Ong Peng Chu and veteran Indonesian musician Chossy Pratama to help compose and produce the song.



Ong Peng Chu has already recorded a song titled "You Are Never Alone" recently to thank those who were involved in fighting the pandemic.



In his message on Youtube, Ong described the song as a sincere tribute to heroes who are fighting to keep us safe’, and said it was ‘inspired by the commitment and bravery of all frontline heroes, especially doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and volunteers, who fought and are still fighting to tirelessly to help save us during this Covid-19 pandemic period.”



He concluded by saying ‘Thank you, two tiny words to all the frontline heroes’ and offered to heartily salute them 1,000,000 times.



Lee was also one of a dozen Malaysian singers who came together in February to sing You Are Not Alone (Mandarin title Ni Cong Bu Shi Yi Ge Ren) to show support to Chinese citizens who were battling the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

Here are the lyrics to the song:

RESPECT 1,000,000

Suddenly I realise

That everyone’s heart cries

Since the early hours of the year

Day by day, becomes more severe

In the middle of the darkest day

In the middle of the night

You stood guard for us all alone

While we keep safe all at home

You are the one

You are a soldier without guns

You are the one

You weather the danger, risk your lives

You are the one

You listen to all the fears around

You are the one

So grateful to have you all around

You’re the one

We respect you a million times

A million times, a million times and more

We respect you a million times

