Loan sharks threaten to make Malaysian woman a prostitute

KUALA LUMPUR - A woman who merely enquired about a loan advertisement she saw on Facebook has been threatened by loan sharks to pay up or she would be forced into prostitution.

The 28-year-old woman, who only wanted to be known as Wong, said she initially only intended to ask about a RM5,000 (S$1,650) loan advertised on Facebook on July 29.

Wong said she decided to ask more questions as the advertisement claimed that it followed the same guidelines as a bank and repayment could be made through monthly instalments.

She was then asked to provide personal details, including her bank statement. To her surprise, RM3,000 was credited into her account by a man named Sie.

"I initially rejected the offer of a loan because the interest was too high, and I thought there would be an agreement to be signed first.

But, suddenly RM3,000 was banked into my account. I was then told to pay RM1,700 per week and must pay RM5,100 within three weeks," Wong said during a press conference called by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong here yesterday.

Wong added that another man named Lim then contacted her and told her that RM2,500 was banked into her bank account.

"I don't know why the money was banked in. From RM2,500, I was told to pay back RM4,400 within two weeks," Wong said, adding that she never used the money and had returned all of the money transferred to her.