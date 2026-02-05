Lorry driver killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle accident on KL expressway

A lorry driver died following a three-vehicle collision involving an express bus, a 10-tonne bonded lorry and a trailer on the southbound North-South Expressway in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Feb 5).

The crash, which occurred at about 5am, also injured 30 others, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call was received at around 5.12am, after which firefighters were dispatched to the scene, reported Bernama.

He added that firefighters extricated the lorry driver, who had been pinned in the wreckage, but was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger riding with the lorry also sustained fractured ribs and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Mukhlis noted that there were 28 people on board the express bus, including 14 men, five women, seven children, and two drivers.

Three male passengers sustained minor injuries, while a young girl suffered a nosebleed but remained conscious.

"A 39-year-old local male bus driver was reported trapped with leg injuries and was successfully extricated by firefighters at 6.05am," said Mukhlis, according to The Star.

The driver also reportedly sustained severe injuries to his head and left leg.

All injured bus passengers were handed over to medical personnel for further assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, the trailer driver sustained neck injuries but declined hospital treatment.

A total of 16 personnel were reportedly deployed to the scene, with assistance from multiple fire engines and emergency response units.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:728827]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com