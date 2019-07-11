Lorry runs down 5 policemen at Johor road block, killing 2

Illustration of car crash.
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - Two policemen were killed while three others suffered serious injuries when a lorry rammed into a roadblock they were manning.

Another officer was not hurt during the 5.21am incident yesterday.

L/Kpl Mohamad Johari Rosli and L/Kpl Saifullah Mohamad, both 32, died at the scene.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Ismail Dollah said the six traffic police officers were dismantling the roadblock in Jalan Changgung, Pasir Puteh, when the lorry suddenly ploughed into them.

Supt Ismail said the lorry, which was heading to Taman Pasir Puteh from Kota Masai, hit five of them.

"Initial investigations showed that the 47-year-old driver had lost control of the lorry.

"It skidded to the left side of the road before ramming into the men who were putting the roadblock items into the police Land Rover, " he said in a statement.

Supt Ismail said the three injured officers were receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

"The lorry driver is also receiving treatment for minor injuries, " he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving, resulting in death.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador conveyed his condolences to the families of both officers.

"On behalf of all members of the police force, I convey our condolences to their families.

"May their souls be blessed and placed among the righteous, " he said on the police's official Facebook page.

More about
malaysia Accidents - Traffic police

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES