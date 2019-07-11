Lorry runs down 5 policemen at Johor road block, killing 2

JOHOR BARU - Two policemen were killed while three others suffered serious injuries when a lorry rammed into a roadblock they were manning.

Another officer was not hurt during the 5.21am incident yesterday.

L/Kpl Mohamad Johari Rosli and L/Kpl Saifullah Mohamad, both 32, died at the scene.

Seri Alam OCPD Supt Ismail Dollah said the six traffic police officers were dismantling the roadblock in Jalan Changgung, Pasir Puteh, when the lorry suddenly ploughed into them.

Supt Ismail said the lorry, which was heading to Taman Pasir Puteh from Kota Masai, hit five of them.

"Initial investigations showed that the 47-year-old driver had lost control of the lorry.

"It skidded to the left side of the road before ramming into the men who were putting the roadblock items into the police Land Rover, " he said in a statement.