Lower price ceiling for foreigners looking to buy property in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - The Budget 2020 announcement that the threshold for foreign ownership of high rise property would be lowered from RM1million (S$325,500) to RM600,000 caught many by surprise.

However, there were mitigating circumstances for that decision.

For one, it opens up to foreign owners, at least 3,938 units of condominiums and apartments worth a total of RM4.85billion, figures from the National Property Information Centre (Napic) show.

The move, according to an Oct 13 statement from Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, will take effect for a period of one year from Jan 1, 2020.

However, the Napic Report also shows that the combined overhang for two other types of high-rise properties - serviced apartments and Soho (Small office home office) - amounted to 19,856 units worth a total RM15.33billion.

Contacted for clarification on whether the Budget 2020 announcement only covers condominiums and apartments, or also includes serviced apartments and Soho units as well, a Finance Ministry spokesman said everyone should stick to Lim's Oct 13 statement.

Lim's statement, the spokesman noted, "was only applicable to existing apartment and condominium units that have still not been sold."

However, Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association (Rehda) president Datuk Soam Heng Choon said they believed that the Budget 2020 announcement would cover all high-rise strata residential properties.

"This means that the reduction in threshold price would cover high-rise condominiums, apartments, serviced apartments, and Soho," he said.