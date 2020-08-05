Lower price leads to spike in seafood sales in south Johor

JOHOR BARU - Demand for fish and other seafood products in south Johor is on the upward trend since the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

Johor South Fishermen Association chairman Azli Mohd Aziz said the increase in demand was largely due to a drop in prices of the catch.

"We normally sell about 100kg of seafood daily at the Pasir Gudang Fishermen's Market but for the past six weeks or so, the volume had increased to around 160kg,'' he said. Azli attributed this to customers buying the seafood in bulk to cut down in trips to the market during the MCO.

He said on the average, the prices had dropped between 20 per cent and 30 per cent and were likely to remain so until the MCO is lifted.

He added that before the MCO, ikan kembung (mackerel) was sold around RM16 (S$5) per kg but the price had dropped to RM12 per kg. The price of black pomfret was now RM20 per kg from RM30 previously, mid-sized sea prawns were now RM30 from RM50 per kg before, while squid prices had dropped to RM30, from RM34 per kg. Although the prices of the seafood had declined, Azli said the association's fishermen were still able to make a small profit as the price of diesel had fallen.

He said the lower diesel price has helped fishermen reduce their operating cost, adding that they now spend about RM30 to go out to fish compared to RM50 before.

"Our members have accepted the fact that prices of their catch have dropped during the MCO, but the most important thing is that they are still able to sell their products,'' added Azli.

He said even Orang Seletar fishermen had placed their catch for sale at the Pasir Gudang Fishermen's Market as they had nowhere else to sell them.

Azli said normally, they would sell their catch by the roadside or customers would buy from them directly at their villages, but the MCO had restricted people's movement.

These restrictions have since been eased following the implementation of the conditional MCO from May 4.

However, checks at several markets revealed that the number of customers had only increased marginally as most people were still wary of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus.

He said apart from walk-in customers at the market, there were also four riders delivering seafood to customers in Pasir Gudang and Senai areas who ordered online.

There are about 2,500 coastal fishermen in south Johor and their fishing areas within 10 nautical miles cover Tanjung Piai, Iskandar Puteri, Pulai, Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang and Tebrau.

