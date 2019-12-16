Lucky escape for bus driver and passengers in Kota Tinggi

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/OrangKotaGroupEnt
MOHD FARHAAN SHAH, REMAR NORDIN, STEPHEN THEN, R.S.N. MURALI and DENISE KHOO
The Star/Asia News Network

KOTA TINGGI - A group of passengers and the express bus driver had just got off the vehicle when it was quickly submerged in floodwaters here.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ashmon Bajah confirmed that the bus was caught in a strong current due to rising floodwaters along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing at Batu 17.

He said the police had received a call from the driver, who informed them that the road was inundated after he and his passengers had alighted from the bus.

"When we arrived, the passengers had all been taken to safety by Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel. We were met only by the driver," he said yesterday.

It was unclear how many passengers were affected.

"Two roads in the district have been reopened for all vehicles as of 3pm," he added.

The roads were Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing at KM46 and KM47-KM48.

He said there were several roads that were still inaccessible by all vehicles including Jalan Tanjung Sedili-Kota Tinggi, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing (KM42-KM58) and Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai-Sungai Mas.

Apart from APM, Supt Ashmon said other agencies involved in relocating the victims included the police, Kota Tinggi District Office, Kota Tinggi Municipal Council, Pengerang Local Council, Fire and Rescue Department and Rela.

He urged those who would like to know the current flood situation in Kota Tinggi to contact 07-8837 2222 or 07-883 5451.

