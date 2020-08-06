MACC may call up more Bersatu youth members over money missing from leader's home

PUTRAJAYA - Graft investigators are expected to call up more Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia youth wing members as investigations go beyond the RM250,000 (S$82,000) that was reported missing from the home of its leader.

So far, nine members have had their statements recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Two of them were remanded.

“We may call in more individuals from the party as the investigation continues,” MACC director of investigations Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said.

However, he declined to say what else MACC was investigating the youth wing for, but confirmed that it had seized RM600,000 from the homes of two Bersatu Youth members believed to have been misappropriated from party funds.

MACC officers called up the two on June 5 to record their statements in connection with the RM250,000 reported missing at the home of Bersatu Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in March.

“Following questioning, officers went to their houses at separate locations in Kuala Lumpur and seized a total of RM600,000,” Norazlan said.

Yesterday, MACC seized a car worth RM100,000 from a Bersatu Youth member believed to have been purchased with misappropriated party funds.

Norzlan said all three were called in for questioning but were not remanded.

The remand of the youth wing’s treasurer, which ended yesterday, has been extended by another day.

MACC also remanded another youth member on June 5.

Syed Saddiq lodged a police report on March 29, saying the RM250,000 kept in a safebox in his house had gone missing, claiming that only a few people knew the combination code.