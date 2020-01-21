Mahathir baffled how some are influenced by person on trial for theft

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Ashley Tang
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) is baffled at how people can be influenced by a person who is facing trials for cheating and stealing money.

In a reference believed to be former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Dr Mahathir said people have resorted to "kissing the hand of a thief" as the Pakatan Harapan government did not know how to tell its "stories" well.

"They call him bossku, (they think) become a bossku who steals money is fine. It is okay to steal. I don't know how can people be influenced by a person who is facing a trial for cheating and stealing money.

"There are people who still think he is the best. If they want him back then that's okay. In GE15, pick him. But do not hope for Pakatan to take over again and make things right.

"If the voters in this country feel that crooks should run this country because crooks give you a lot of money, then go ahead.

"But from Pakatan, we are not going to give stolen money to people, " he said during a press conference which was broadcast live by Bernama TV yesterday.

During the press conference, Dr Mahathir also said he did not think that Pakatan Harapan would be a one-term government.

He said this when asked about a Reuters report in which he had allegedly claimed earlier that Pakatan would be a one-term government should the coalition's in-fighting was not addressed.

Dr Mahathir added that Reuters was entitled to its own opinion.

He noted that currently, the government faced numerous problems that were left behind by the previous administration.

"It is not the same as in 1981. When I went in, it was all in place. When I make a decision everything will be carried out.

"Now, we have to clean up the government, we have to find money to pay off debts, " he said.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Theft/Burglary crime

