Mahathir: Give us 5 years to resolve country's problems

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUKUP, Malaysia - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged the people to give Pakatan Harapan five years to resolve all the problems faced by the country.

He also reminded voters in Tanjung Piai to think of their future and not be emotional when they cast their votes on Saturday.

"Please do not cast your votes in anger, " he said, adding that the Pakatan government was only one and a half years old.

He added that the government was doing its best to "treat all the diseases" left by the previous government.

"This effort will take some time to carry out, especially when it comes to reviving the economy.

"We want Malaysia to become the Asian Tiger once again, " the Prime Minister said in his speech during a Pakatan ceramah here last night.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman added that Pakatan would do its best to fulfil all its promises to Malaysians.

Dr Mahathir also paid tribute to late MP

Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who was also deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department.

He hoped voters would elect the Pakatan candidate as their MP so that the government could continue with its development programmes in the constituency.

Dr Mahathir also reminded the people that Malaysia was a peaceful country that was not affected by demonstrations like in other countries.

"Look at places like Hong Kong, the Middle East and South America, where there are demonstrations against the government, " he said, adding that it was fortunate that such incidents did not happen here.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

