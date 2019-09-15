Mahathir goes horse riding as morning drizzle partially clears air in Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: The haze blanketing much of the Klang Valley did not stop Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from taking part in one of his favourite leisure activities - horse riding.
Aided by an early-morning drizzle, which helped to improve the air quality, the Prime Minister went horse-riding this morning at the Equine Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang.
"This is among his favourite activities which he has not had time to do for a long time due to time constraints.
"Dr Mahathir spent about an hour on horseback in the area," read a posting on his Facebook page.
After dismounting, he is seen feeding carrots to the horse, and later gives a thumbs-up sign for the camera.
Putrajaya, which is near Serdang, had an Air Pollutant Index reading of 96 as at 11am, which is classified as moderate.