Mahathir goes horse riding as morning drizzle partially clears air in Klang Valley

Dr Mahathir is seen riding a horse in a screengrab taken from a video posted on his Facebook page on Sept 15, 2019.
PHOTO: YouTube/ Chedet Official
Razak Ahmad
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA: The haze blanketing much of the Klang Valley did not stop Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from taking part in one of his favourite leisure activities - horse riding.

Aided by an early-morning drizzle, which helped to improve the air quality, the Prime Minister went horse-riding this morning at the Equine Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia in Serdang.

"This is among his favourite activities which he has not had time to do for a long time due to time constraints.

"Dr Mahathir spent about an hour on horseback in the area," read a posting on his Facebook page.

Awal pagi Ahad, cuaca hujan renyai tak menghalang Tun Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad menunggang kuda di Pusat Ekuin UPM. Ini...

Posted by Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad on Saturday, 14 September 2019

After dismounting, he is seen feeding carrots to the horse, and later gives a thumbs-up sign for the camera.

Putrajaya, which is near Serdang, had an Air Pollutant Index reading of 96 as at 11am, which is classified as moderate.

