Mahathir: I'd be in jail too if I broke any laws

Prime minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Zakiah Koya
The Star/Asia News Network

SERENDAH - No one is above the rule of law, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said that even if he broke the law, he would have to go to jail.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, said that the party would wait for full information before deciding on any action against any member who was arrested in a drug party on Sunday (Jan 12).

"We will have to wait for full information before we can decide what to do.

"Of course, we will adhere to the rule of law. If anyone breaks the law, no matter who - even if I break the law, I will go to jail," said Dr Mahathir.

He said this to the media after visiting the new Serendah Rail Yard belonging to Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd on Monday (Jan 13).

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the arrest of a Selangor Bersatu state assemblyman together with 17 others during a raid on drug party in Puchong.

Earlier, during a press conference, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that all of those detained have been released on police bail except for a foreigner.

The Inspector-General of Police said the 16 released were 11 men and five women after police had concluded initial investigations.

"Sixteen of them tested positive for drug consumption, except for one man.

"However, I will not release the names of those detained as investigations are still underway and we are waiting for the second set of tests on urine samples," he said.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad Drugs

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES