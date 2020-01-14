Mahathir: I'd be in jail too if I broke any laws

SERENDAH - No one is above the rule of law, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said that even if he broke the law, he would have to go to jail.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, said that the party would wait for full information before deciding on any action against any member who was arrested in a drug party on Sunday (Jan 12).

"We will have to wait for full information before we can decide what to do.

"Of course, we will adhere to the rule of law. If anyone breaks the law, no matter who - even if I break the law, I will go to jail," said Dr Mahathir.

He said this to the media after visiting the new Serendah Rail Yard belonging to Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd on Monday (Jan 13).

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the arrest of a Selangor Bersatu state assemblyman together with 17 others during a raid on drug party in Puchong.

Earlier, during a press conference, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that all of those detained have been released on police bail except for a foreigner.

The Inspector-General of Police said the 16 released were 11 men and five women after police had concluded initial investigations.

"Sixteen of them tested positive for drug consumption, except for one man.

"However, I will not release the names of those detained as investigations are still underway and we are waiting for the second set of tests on urine samples," he said.