Mahathir: I'm ready to step down

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is ready to step down as head of government at any moment that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council demands it.

"I think this will be decided by all four parties together - whether they want me to go or not.

"As far as I'm concerned, if they want me to go, I'll go now, " Dr Mahathir told reporters after speaking at Bank Rakyat's Integrity Forum 2020 here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to several PKR MPs' proposal that he hand over the prime minister's post to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in May this year.

He had previously said that he would pass the baton to Anwar but not before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit that Malaysia will host in November.

Pakatan had worked out the succession plan before the 14th General Election in May 2018, which saw Pakatan taking over as the ruling coalition.

On whether he had decided on the new Education Minister or on a Cabinet reshuffle, Dr Mahathir said a decision had yet to be made on both matters.

"I have not decided yet. I have been the acting Education Minister for just a short while.