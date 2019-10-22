Mahathir joins criticism of comic linking Malay youths to extremism over Uygurs

A Malaysian-made, pro-Beijing comic book distributed in schools in the Southeast Asian nation has sparked outrage for suggesting Malays who support China's Muslim Uygurs are radicals, with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also condemning the publication.

He said while Malaysia viewed China as a friend and supported the idea of the Belt and Road Initiative, Beijing's global infrastructure development and investment strategy, it was not for the Southeast Asian nation to "promote Chinese ideas and ideologies".

Responding to a question about the comic book, which was authored by a controversial local ex-politician, Mahathir said any attempt to influence the minds of young Malaysians was "not good".

"Young people must understand the problems and the strategies and the policies of our own country first, so when they come up against other people's strategies they know their place," he said.

Written by Hew Kuan Yau - an ethnic Chinese Malaysian and a former member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which is part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition - the 164-page Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism comic made waves last week when it was distributed to high schools across the country and its contents later shared on social media.

I had read this book. And I hated it. Although mine was in English.. It is a full blown China propaganda comic.. And why we shouldn't think bad of China.



Fuck China.. 💀. https://t.co/PurhEEDKTK — 🎃 Hajjah Terry 🎃 (@terrynuriman) October 19, 2019

The controversy has also put the spotlight on the internal workings of the DAP - now in government for the first time - as detractors accuse Pakatan Harapan of ignoring the Malay Muslim majority in favour of ethnic Chinese interests.

The comic is centred on Sino-Malaysian diplomatic ties and praises the belt and road plan, but also takes aim at young Malay Muslims by linking them to religious extremism, saying that "radical" Malay youths may be biased against China due to its treatment of the Uygur ethnic minority.

It said the Uygur were "a minority nationality living in Xinjiang, some of whom are part of the separatist movement and [threaten] national unity and social harmony, [and have been] banned by the Chinese government", remarks that saw Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq take to Twitter to lambast Hew.

"Labelling Malays who support the Uygur community as 'radical'. If this is not racism, I don't know what is," Syed said.

Beijing has been accused of detaining thousands of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities, forcing them into political camps for indoctrination in the Xinjiang autonomous region in the country's west.