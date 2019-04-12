Mahathir makes final decision, but open to other views

PHOTO: Reuters
Martin Caravalho
Hemananthani Sivanandam
Rahimy Rahim
TARRENCE TAN
The Star/Asia News Network

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has made it clear that he will be the decision-maker on issues impacting Malaysia although he is open to other views.

"Everyone is entitled to their views but the final decision will be made by me, " the Prime Minister said.

He was asked about a suggestion by his media and communications adviser Datuk Abdul Kadir Jasin on his blog that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim be appointed as "Special Functions Minister" following Pakatan Harapan's loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The veteran journalist wrote that it was now time to examine Anwar's role, following Dr Mahathir's announcement to have a Cabinet reshuffle.

Dr Mahathir said there had been many suggestions from various parties on various issues in the country.

"But we can't agree to all. It is freedom of speech, you can ask what you like.

"Whether I respond or not, what I think, it's kept to myself. I do not have to reveal my thoughts to anybody, " he said.

To a question about a Bill to limit the tenure of the Prime Minister to two terms, Dr Mahathir, in turn, asked the media whether they wanted him to be leading the country at the age of 100.

"I am 94. Do you want me to be PM at 100?" he said.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

