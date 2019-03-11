Mahathir Mohamad reveals secret recipe for longevity

Avoiding fatty food, going easy on the carbohydrates and not taking too much sugar are Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s secret for his longevity.

The Prime Minister, who is here to attend the 35th Asean Summit, was again asked on his secret for looking youthful during a dialogue at the Asean Business and Investment Summit yesterday.

The moderator Arin Jira, who is Thai Asean Business Advisory Council chairman, had asked what Dr Mahathir ate to keep his mind sharp.

The Prime Minister quipped that he did not know how he had survived for so long but admitted that he was lucky not to suffer from any debilitating disease.

He insisted that while there was no secret, there was a need to be disciplined with one’s eating habits.