Mahathir non-committal on power transition date

PUTRAJAYA - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has avoided committing to a specific date to hand over the reins to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who however expressed confidence over the agreed transition plan.

With certain quarters voicing concern on when the power transition would take place, the Prime Minister was asked if giving a specific date would put the issue to rest.

To this, the 94-year-old Dr Mahathir replied: "We have to study the situation. It will be difficult to fix a specific date (when) work is half done or not done," he said when met by reporters after launching the Security and Public Order Policy here.

On calls for the premiership to be handed to Anwar soon, Dr Mahathir reiterated this was an issue that has not been discussed.

During a dialogue on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly recently, the Prime Minister said he may have at most three years and will bow out before the next general election.