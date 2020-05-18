As Mahathir plots, Muhyiddin faces a twist in Malaysia's Shakespearean drama

It is hard to predict what will leap out to historians as particularly egregious in years to come when they review the internecine political battles that have gripped Malaysia for the past few months.

If the squabbles had ended in March, the shock ousting that month of the 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister by his own party would clearly stand out in any historical timeline.

The tussle saw Muhyiddin Yassin – among the dozens of politicians groomed by Mahathir in his seven-decade career – succeed him as the country’s leader under the aegis of a new Perikatan Nasional alliance led by Malay nationalists the duo had defeated in 2018’s watershed polls.

The move booted out the Pakatan Harapan bloc that won that election, and extinguished with it hopes of a more progressive and multiracial approach to governance.

Muhyiddin – an ardent Malay nationalist – triggered the political earthquake after he pulled the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) he co-founded with Mahathir out of Pakatan Harapan over supposedly intractable differences with the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Even with such head-spinning events already having taken place in the first five months of the year, political insiders who spoke to last week said the turmoil was likely to intensify in the medium term – with few signs of an entente among warring camps.

Some of the insiders suggested the Shakespearean political drama would continue for as long as senior politicians warring for years while constantly switching alliances remained in the picture.

Mahathir, for one, has signalled that he is not done even after the unceremonious manner in which he lost power in March, with the king appointing Muhyiddin after determining that Mahathir had lost the confidence of parliament.

Also on his side of the ring is his son Mukhriz Mahathir – the chief minister of Kedah state – as well as the former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who may soon be sacked by the PPBM.

Having initially distanced himself from his on-off ally Anwar Ibrahim – the de facto leader of Pakatan Harapan – after being ousted, Mahathir has now realigned himself with the younger politician with the aim of bringing a quick end to the tenure of Muhyiddin’s Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional alliance.

On the other side of the ring, Perikatan Nasional is battling to prove its legitimacy amid charges from critics of being a “back door” administration.

Muhyiddin was sworn in by the king on March 1 on the premise that his new bloc commanded a simple majority in parliament, though experts last week said their independent counts showed he did not have such support.

Among these observers were Francis Hutchinson and Kevin Zhang of Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

In a commentary published on Thursday, the researchers wrote that the Perikatan Nasional alliance – which includes the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) ousted in 2018’s elections – now holds 110 seats, two shy of the 112 it needs for a simple majority in the 222-seat legislature.

Perikatan Nasional might be able to command a “narrow and unstable majority” if it could gain support from at least two of five non-aligned MPs.

The governing alliance has a separate internal headache, with PPBM’s Muhyiddin seen as beholden to Umno – the coalition’s biggest component even though he is the prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan and its allied party Warisan – which together won 121 seats in the 2018 elections – currently have 107 seats, according to the two researchers.

Mahathir had sought to test Muhyiddin’s support with a no-confidence vote on Monday, but the administration blocked the move, saying it would only hold an extended legislative session in July when the Covid-19 situation improves.

For now, Monday’s session will only have one order of business: the king’s customary opening address. Mahathir’s immediate response was that the whole affair of a single-day sitting with no debates allowed showed that Muhyiddin and his government were “illegitimate”.

The elder statesman has dramatically scaled up his rhetoric against the administration over the past week through press statements and videos.

On Friday, he questioned the government over the attorney general’s decision to offer Riza Aziz – the stepson of the former prime minister Najib Razak – a plea deal in a graft case in exchange for the return of some U$107.3 million (S$153 million).

The case was linked to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB financial scandal for which Najib is currently facing trial. In the Perikatan Nasional camp, insiders sought to dispel the perception of rising anxiety over Mahathir’s war footing against the bloc.

“Tun Mahathir is still a giant, and all of us must be wary … but at the same time the people by and large do seem to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin. They have accepted him as a statesman figure, so we are confident that we will stand intact,” Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal, the deputy youth and sports minister in the new government, told This Week in Asia in an interview.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal – who defected to Muhyiddin’s camp after initially backing Mahathir during the throes of the political coup in late February – said he believed the administration would “easily survive” any vote of no confidence.

“I can tell you with absolute confidence, we have the numbers,” said the minister, who is from Mahathir and Muhyiddin’s PPBM.

He said he believed some current members of the Pakatan Harapan bloc who remain close to Muhyiddin’s No 2, Azmin Ali – one of the coup’s prime movers and a fellow defector – were likely to abstain from any confidence vote.

Azmin was a key member of Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat, and orchestrated the so-called “Sheraton Move” that corralled support for Muhyiddin from Umno and the hardline Islamist party PAS.

Other movers and shakers of the country’s politics say their concerns lay beyond Mahathir’s next moves and the resilience of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

One high-ranking member of the Pakatan Harapan alliance told the ongoing political turmoil was a clear signal that the bloc – the latest iteration of an opposition movement co-founded by Anwar two decades ago during Mahathir’s first stint in power – needed to make a clean cut with the nonagenarian.

The alliance had embraced Mahathir in the years preceding the 2018 polls because of a joint ambition to remove the graft-tainted Najib from power.

One of the reasons Pakatan Harapan came undone in its final months – leaving room for the coup plotters to execute their move – was the strained relationship between Mahathir and Anwar over when power would be handed to the younger politician as agreed under a pre-election pact.

“Mahathir’s time is up,” said the Pakatan Harapan politician. “He had his chance and I think had he made the decision to hand over to Anwar as promised much earlier on, like a year on [from the 2018 elections], he would probably have left on a high.”

Others said change in the political tenor of the country would come only with a clear-out of the entire generation of politicians who had spent their careers engaged in internecine battles against each other.

Almost all of Malaysia’s key Malay politicians have their roots in Umno, and many were hand-picked for office by Mahathir during his 1981-2003 stint of power. Muhyiddin, Anwar and Najib were all brought up in politics in the late 1980s and early 1990s under the senior politician’s wing.

After that – following the acrimonious fallout between Anwar and Mahathir – the talent pool of Malay politicians was split between Umno and the Reformasi movement Anwar founded.

“For as long as these self-entitled old men are still around, it will be politics as usual,” said Azmil Tayeb, a political scientist with the Science University of Malaysia.

“These people on both sides have a messiah complex and believe they can swoop in to save the people,” he said. “This is something Malaysia needs to get away from: personality-based politics.”

Ong Kian Ming, a DAP leader who served as deputy trade minister in the Pakatan Harapan administration, said the difference between the two camps would become apparent in the months to come, citing how the new administration was already under fire for muffling the media, awarding contracts to cronies and a “total lack of a coherent governing narrative”.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal, the Muhyiddin ally, said the administration was ready to stake its legitimacy on how it steered the economy out of the deep recession that the country was facing, with some 1.8 million jobs expected to be lost according to one measure.

“It was because of the constant politicking by Pakatan Harapan that the Sheraton Move became necessary,” he said. “We want to put a stop to that to govern. Maybe it is time to give this more stable alliance a chance.”

