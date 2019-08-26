Mahathir rubbishes claims Pakatan Harapan will fall apart, says 'I am not walking alone'

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahahir Mohamad has quashed claims that Pakatan Harapan will break apart due to internal squabbling.

He also denied claims that he is "alone" in his leadership as PKR, under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang are actively strategising against his leadership.

"You can see whether I am walking alone or not. I am walking everywhere, and everywhere I go, people come to shake hands and express their support.

"But even in the party, you can see that this Cabinet has stayed together and has been able to make decisions even on critical issues," Dr Mahathir told reporters after the World Tourism Conference on Monday (Aug 26).

He said this when asked to comment on Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's remark that Pakatan will break apart from "political gangrene" due to internal squabbling.

Ahmad Zahid said the coalition is dying a slow death due to internal as well as intra-party power struggles.

The Umno chief believes that Pakatan would fall in the next general election as people have become unhappy with the coalition for failing to fulfil its general election promises and address economic woes.