Mahathir sarcastically suggests forming new party for those who want to enrich themselves

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) has sarcastically said he would like to form a new party, one that is specifically meant for Malays who only want to enrich themselves.

He said that the party, which should be named Parti AAD (Apa Aku Dapat or What I Can Get), should be formed following the split in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He also sarcastically said those who joined the party would be appointed officers, positions specifically created to fulfil the desire of those who wanted a better income.

"Invitation: Who hasn't gotten anything can make an application to be a member, president, deputy president, vice president and among others, " he posted on his chedet blog on Friday (June 12).

"Fees? No need," he added.