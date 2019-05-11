Mahathir says he will pass prime ministership to Anwar, not Azmin

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has reaffirmed that his successor will be PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, and not Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Tun Dr Mahathir also said that despite requests by some MPs for him to remain the prime minister until the next general election in 2023, he is committed to stepping down before that.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in Bangkok, when asked if he would definitely pass the baton to Datuk Seri Anwar and not Datuk Seri Azmin, Dr Mahathir replied: "Yes, I will."

Dr Mahathir added: "Although there are lots of other people who have been asking me to carry on until the next election - but that is their view.

"My commitment is to step down before the next election, certainly."

The question of when, or if, Dr Mahathir, 94, would pass the premiership to Mr Anwar is a subject of heated debate in Malaysian politics in the last few months.