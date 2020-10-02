Mahathir says promise on leadership transition remains but PM must hold majority in Parliament

PETALING JAYA - A promise on the leadership transition remains but a prime minister must command the support of the majority in Parliament, said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"We have promised, " he said in an interview with Malaya Post TV on Saturday night (Feb 8). "Even if I wanted to break the promise, I can only be PM if I have the majority support in Parliament.

"But if the majority of the Dewan Rakyat rejected me, I will fall, that's democracy," he said.

"Members of Parliament hold the power to decide. If I don't have the majority support, I can't be the prime minister."

He said this when asked to comment on the leadership transition as certain factions in Parliament, including the Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), had openly expressed their views that Tun Dr Mahathir should serve the full term instead of handing over power to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir noted that Parliament could even reject anyone nominated by a party with the highest number of seats.

The issue of power transition was brought to the fore as no formal timeframe has been set for it.

However, the 94-year-old Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said that he would abide by his promise to hand over the premiership to Anwar.