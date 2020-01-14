Mahathir says will give up his PM post if Pakatan Harapan presidential council wants him to

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Jan 14) he is ready to give up his post as the head of government at any moment the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council demands it.

"I think this will be decided by all four parties together, whether they want me to go or not to go," Tun Dr Mahathir told reporters after speaking at a forum in Kuala Lumpur.

"As far as I'm concerned, if they want me to go, I'll go now," he said.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to a proposal by several MPs from PH member Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) that he hand over the prime minister post to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in May this year.

Dr Mahathir previously said that he will pass the baton to Datuk Seri Anwar, but not before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum which Malaysia will host in November this year.

The succession plan was agreed to by the PH alliance before the general election in May 2018, which saw the alliance becoming the governing coalition in Malaysia.