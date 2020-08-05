Mahathir seeks permission for no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin

PETALING JAYA - Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is seeking to move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against his successor, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Mahathir is believed to have written a letter to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to seek permission for the motion and resolution on the matter to be allowed when Parliament sits for a day on May 18.

The letter dated May 4 stated: "Yang Berhormat Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi) will propose:

"For the Dewan to give permission for Langkawi MP to propose a motion, whereby according to Standing Order 26(1) read together with Standing Order 27(3), in the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, to put forward a resolution to decide that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the MP for Pagoh, does not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs of the Dewan Rakyat."

A source close to the matter confirmed that Dr Mahathir had sent a letter to Mohamad Ariff on the proposed motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin.

This comes following news that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is proposing a motion of confidence for Dr Mahathir on May 18.

The matter came to light when the purported letter signed by Shafie in his capacity as Semporna MP surfaced on social media.

It will be up to the Speaker's discretion whether to allow or reject the motions proposed.