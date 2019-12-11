Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order

PUTRAJAYA - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is shocked that Datuk Seri Najib Razak has expressed shock over the High Court's order for the former prime minister to enter his defence on seven charges in the SRC International trial.
"I am shocked that he is shocked.
We follow the rule of law. He has a case to answer and the case took months. That is how we run the government, " he said.
Dr Mahathir said that Najib had a good hearing and was allowed to go on bail and help the campaigning in various by-elections.
"We will get all this nonsense from him because we are being lenient, following the rule of law, " he said after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leadership meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation here yesterday.
On allegations that he has interfered with court matters, Dr Mahathir said the person should provide proof.
On another issue, Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman, said no action would be taken against Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu for his alleged remarks directed against DAP which was captured in a video recording. He said Ahmad Faizal had explained what had happened and that he was facing a group of "aggressive fishermen" when he spoke at that time. "They (the fishermen) assumed that Pakatan was controlled by DAP.So, he explained that while he was only one person (that's not with DAP), the rest were DAP in Perak, yet he was still the MB and was in charge of the state. "He explained that just because he was alone, that does not mean the state was being controlled by DAP, " he added. Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, also brushed off the need for Ahmad Faizal to apologise to DAP over his statement. On Nov 8, a video clip of Ahmad Faizal lamenting that he is fighting a "lone battle" against DAP in the state surfaced on social media. In an immediate response, the Mentri Besar said that his statements were taken out of context and that he had explained himself to his party leaders. "I have explained myself to Bersatu leaders. I told them what really happened but let them pass it to the leaders first. "Did I say anything wrong?" asked Ahmad Faizal when questioned by the press if he would apologise to DAP.
