Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order

PUTRAJAYA - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is shocked that Datuk Seri Najib Razak has expressed shock over the High Court's order for the former prime minister to enter his defence on seven charges in the SRC International trial.

"I am shocked that he is shocked.

We follow the rule of law. He has a case to answer and the case took months. That is how we run the government, " he said.

Dr Mahathir said that Najib had a good hearing and was allowed to go on bail and help the campaigning in various by-elections.

"We will get all this nonsense from him because we are being lenient, following the rule of law, " he said after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leadership meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation here yesterday.

On allegations that he has interfered with court matters, Dr Mahathir said the person should provide proof.